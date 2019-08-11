Channels

Police attend the scene after a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic centre mosque in Baerum outside Oslo. Photo: NTB scanpix via AP
Europe

One person hurt in Norway mosque shooting, heavily armed suspect arrested

  • The head of the mosque described the unnamed assailant as white and said he was wearing a helmet and a uniform
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:54am, 11 Aug, 2019

A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US mass shootings: 20 killed in Texas Walmart, 9 in Ohio bar district

  • Authorities in Texas are investigating the Walmart shooting as a possible hate crime, while the FBI has opened a domestic terror investigation
  • Less than 24 hours later, another gunman opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing 9 and wounding 16 before being shot and killed
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:38pm, 4 Aug, 2019

