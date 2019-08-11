Police attend the scene after a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic centre mosque in Baerum outside Oslo. Photo: NTB scanpix via AP
One person hurt in Norway mosque shooting, heavily armed suspect arrested
- The head of the mosque described the unnamed assailant as white and said he was wearing a helmet and a uniform
Topic | Crime
A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US mass shootings: 20 killed in Texas Walmart, 9 in Ohio bar district
- Authorities in Texas are investigating the Walmart shooting as a possible hate crime, while the FBI has opened a domestic terror investigation
- Less than 24 hours later, another gunman opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing 9 and wounding 16 before being shot and killed
Topic | Gun violence in the US
