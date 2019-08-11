An opinion poll by YouGov put the Lib Dems close behind the Conservatives and, with 21 per cent of the vote, just one percentage point behind Labour as Remain voters desert both the main parties. Photo: AFP
Can UK’s Liberal Democrats stop Brexit?
- Pro-Remain Liberal Democrats see resurgence in popularity as UK braces for possible election
- Supporters abandon main parties after 2016 Brexit referendum divides nation
Topic | Britain
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
Downing Street cancels staff leave, hinting at likelihood of UK snap election
- Boris Johnson tells civil servants their main focus is to prepare for a no-deal Brexit
- Opposition parties clash over conditions for a coalition prepared to stop a no-deal Brexit
Topic | Brexit
