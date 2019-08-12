Channels

Smoke rises from a forest fire in Tejeda, Gran Canaria. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Hundreds evacuated and man arrested as huge Gran Canaria fire destroys at least 2,500 acres of forest

  • Local police said they had detained a man for allegedly starting the fire by using welding equipment
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:57am, 12 Aug, 2019

Smoke rises from a forest fire in Tejeda, Gran Canaria. Photo: EPA-EFE
Firefighters and an aeroplane try to extinguish a bush fire at Sarnadas, near Macao, Portugal on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Europe

Hundreds of firefighters battle bush fires in central Portugal

  • The first major bout of fires in the country this year has injured at least 20 people. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blazes
Topic |   Natural disasters
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:58am, 22 Jul, 2019

Firefighters and an aeroplane try to extinguish a bush fire at Sarnadas, near Macao, Portugal on Sunday. Photo: EPA
