Smoke rises from a forest fire in Tejeda, Gran Canaria. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds evacuated and man arrested as huge Gran Canaria fire destroys at least 2,500 acres of forest
- Local police said they had detained a man for allegedly starting the fire by using welding equipment
Topic | Crime
Firefighters and an aeroplane try to extinguish a bush fire at Sarnadas, near Macao, Portugal on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Hundreds of firefighters battle bush fires in central Portugal
- The first major bout of fires in the country this year has injured at least 20 people. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blazes
Topic | Natural disasters
