British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Europe

Boris Johnson’s spending spree fuels rumours of early UK election

  • The British prime minister has announced spending pledges at a rate of about £2 billion per week since coming to power
  • But economists say he’s trying to fix political rather than economic problems
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:30am, 12 Aug, 2019

An opinion poll by YouGov put the Lib Dems close behind the Conservatives and, with 21 per cent of the vote, just one percentage point behind Labour as Remain voters desert both the main parties. Photo: AFP
Europe

Can UK’s Liberal Democrats stop Brexit?

  • Pro-Remain Liberal Democrats see resurgence in popularity as UK braces for possible election
  • Supporters abandon main parties after 2016 Brexit referendum divides nation
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 5:32pm, 11 Aug, 2019

