Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP
Europe

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn urges rebel Tories to help take down Boris Johnson and block no-deal Brexit

  • Opposition leader sets out plan for ‘strictly time-limited’ caretaker government to delay departure from EU and hold general election
  • Corbyn says he will push for no-confidence vote at ‘earliest opportunity’
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:11pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
British PM Boris Johnson says Brussels needs to compromise to avoid Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31. Photo: AP
Europe

Boris Johnson accuses EU and anti-Brexit MPs of scheming to block exit

  • The British PM said the EU was taking an uncompromising position towards London because it believes Brexit can be stopped in the British parliament
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:12am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

British PM Boris Johnson says Brussels needs to compromise to avoid Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.