Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP
Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn urges rebel Tories to help take down Boris Johnson and block no-deal Brexit
- Opposition leader sets out plan for ‘strictly time-limited’ caretaker government to delay departure from EU and hold general election
- Corbyn says he will push for no-confidence vote at ‘earliest opportunity’
Topic | Brexit
Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson says Brussels needs to compromise to avoid Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson accuses EU and anti-Brexit MPs of scheming to block exit
- The British PM said the EU was taking an uncompromising position towards London because it believes Brexit can be stopped in the British parliament
Topic | Boris Johnson
British PM Boris Johnson says Brussels needs to compromise to avoid Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31. Photo: AP