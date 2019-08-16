Channels

A view of the Grace 1 supertanker at anchor in the British territory of Gibraltar on Thursday. Photo: AP
Europe

Gibraltar releases Iranian supertanker despite last-minute attempt by US to seize vessel

  • Move could help defuse tensions between London and Tehran as British-flagged tanker remains held by Iran
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses US of ‘piracy attempt’ and trying to ‘steal our property on the high seas’
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:43am, 16 Aug, 2019

A view of the Grace 1 supertanker at anchor in the British territory of Gibraltar on Thursday. Photo: AP
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Asia fears ‘second cold war’ as Donald Trump pushes Iran into Chinese arms

  • Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign to limit Iran’s nuclear initiatives is prompting Tehran to pivot to Beijing and Moscow, experts say
  • Meanwhile, the US-China trade war is forcing Asian countries to pick sides
Topic |   Iran
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 1:10am, 14 Aug, 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: EPA
