A view of the Grace 1 supertanker at anchor in the British territory of Gibraltar on Thursday. Photo: AP
Gibraltar releases Iranian supertanker despite last-minute attempt by US to seize vessel
- Move could help defuse tensions between London and Tehran as British-flagged tanker remains held by Iran
- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses US of ‘piracy attempt’ and trying to ‘steal our property on the high seas’
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: EPA
Asia fears ‘second cold war’ as Donald Trump pushes Iran into Chinese arms
- Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign to limit Iran’s nuclear initiatives is prompting Tehran to pivot to Beijing and Moscow, experts say
- Meanwhile, the US-China trade war is forcing Asian countries to pick sides
Topic | Iran
