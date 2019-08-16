An investigator at the scene of an incident where a police officer was killed in Britain. Photo: AP
Ten arrested after British policeman Andrew Harper killed while attending burglary
- Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the officer’s death reflected a growth in violent crime in the country
- The PM has promised 20,000 more police officers and an urgent review of sentencing of criminals
Topic | Britain
