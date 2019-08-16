Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An investigator at the scene of an incident where a police officer was killed in Britain. Photo: AP
Europe

Ten arrested after British policeman Andrew Harper killed while attending burglary

  • Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the officer’s death reflected a growth in violent crime in the country
  • The PM has promised 20,000 more police officers and an urgent review of sentencing of criminals
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:33pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investigator at the scene of an incident where a police officer was killed in Britain. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.