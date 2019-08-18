Migrants are evacuated from the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat. Photo: AP Photo
Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini reluctantly agrees to let 27 minors off migrant ship
- Minister bowed to pressure on Saturday after initially refusing to allow anyone to leave the ship
Migrants who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard. Photo: Reuters
150 feared dead in the ‘worst Mediterranean tragedy of the year’ as migrants drown after boats sink
- Dozens rescued but many more drowned after flimsy boats capsized of town of Khoms, 120km (75 miles) east of Tripoli
- Amnesty International lambasted the European Union over the latest deaths
