Demonstrators in support of the Chinese government gesture towards demonstrators supporting the Hong Kong protesters in central London. Photo: Reuters
‘Will Boris surrender to China?’: Hong Kong activists and Beijing supporters clash during demonstrations in London
- More than a thousand people, both protesters and counterprotesters, took to the streets of the British capital on Saturday
Umbrellas go up in Central as thousands of teachers brave heavy rain to show solidarity with their students. Photo: Dickson Lee
More than 22,000 march in teachers’ rally supporting Hong Kong’s young protesters, organisers say
- Rally-goers walk from Chater Garden to Government House in one of three police-approved demonstrations on Saturday; police estimate march peaked at 8,300
- A day earlier, education minister sought to discourage secondary school students from boycotting classes in the new academic year
