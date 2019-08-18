Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators in support of the Chinese government gesture towards demonstrators supporting the Hong Kong protesters in central London. Photo: Reuters
Europe

‘Will Boris surrender to China?’: Hong Kong activists and Beijing supporters clash during demonstrations in London

  • More than a thousand people, both protesters and counterprotesters, took to the streets of the British capital on Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:57am, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators in support of the Chinese government gesture towards demonstrators supporting the Hong Kong protesters in central London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Umbrellas go up in Central as thousands of teachers brave heavy rain to show solidarity with their students. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

More than 22,000 march in teachers’ rally supporting Hong Kong’s young protesters, organisers say

  • Rally-goers walk from Chater Garden to Government House in one of three police-approved demonstrations on Saturday; police estimate march peaked at 8,300
  • A day earlier, education minister sought to discourage secondary school students from boycotting classes in the new academic year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:53pm, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Umbrellas go up in Central as thousands of teachers brave heavy rain to show solidarity with their students. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.