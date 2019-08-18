Britain could face food, fuel and medicine shortages and chaos at its ports in a no-deal Brexit, The Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing a leaked government planning document. File photo: Bloomberg
No-deal Brexit warning: leaked government docs say UK faces food, fuel and drug shortages
- Newspaper says document had been compiled this month to set out the ‘most likely aftershocks of a no-deal Brexit rather than worst-case scenarios’
Topic | Brexit
Critics say Jeremy Corbyn is missing in action, unelectable and whose insistence on clinging on to power is threatening the very existence of the Labour Party. Photo: EPA
Jeremy Corbyn: Britain’s saviour or great white nope?
- Electoral support fades for UK opposition leader amid disillusionment over his failure to oppose Brexit
Topic | Britain
