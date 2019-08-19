Channels

A French police officer stands guard outside the Notre Dame cathedral. File photo: EPA
Europe

Worrying rise in police suicides leaves France confronting taboos around mental health

  • More than 60 officers have died by suicide this year – a worrying trend that is leaving the French government scrambling for answers
  • As police unions demand more help to stop the problem, officials have begun advising staff to talk ‘without fear of being judged’, and saying discussing distress ‘is never a weakness’
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:00am, 19 Aug, 2019

A French police officer stands guard outside the Notre Dame cathedral. File photo: EPA
New York police officers stand guard on a street in Lower Manhattan. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Spate of suicides among New York police sparks mandatory prevention training

  • The training delves into how to recognise signs of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal thoughts and actions
  • It follows the suicide of nine police officers in the first eight months of this year alone, with two occurring in as many days earlier this week
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:18pm, 17 Aug, 2019

New York police officers stand guard on a street in Lower Manhattan. Photo: AFP
