A French police officer stands guard outside the Notre Dame cathedral. File photo: EPA
Worrying rise in police suicides leaves France confronting taboos around mental health
- More than 60 officers have died by suicide this year – a worrying trend that is leaving the French government scrambling for answers
- As police unions demand more help to stop the problem, officials have begun advising staff to talk ‘without fear of being judged’, and saying discussing distress ‘is never a weakness’
Topic | France
New York police officers stand guard on a street in Lower Manhattan. Photo: AFP
Spate of suicides among New York police sparks mandatory prevention training
- The training delves into how to recognise signs of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal thoughts and actions
- It follows the suicide of nine police officers in the first eight months of this year alone, with two occurring in as many days earlier this week
Topic | United States
