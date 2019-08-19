A migrant is comforted by a crew member of the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat. Photo: AP Photo
Charity boat the Open Arms rejects Spain’s offer to help stranded migrants saying trip from Italy would take too long
- The vessel is currently off the coast of Italy, where far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has ordered his officials not to let them disembark
Topic | European Union
Migrants are evacuated from the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat. Photo: AP Photo
Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini reluctantly agrees to let 27 minors off migrant ship
- Minister bowed to pressure on Saturday after initially refusing to allow anyone to leave the ship
Topic | Italy
