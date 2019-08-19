Channels

A migrant is comforted by a crew member of the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Charity boat the Open Arms rejects Spain’s offer to help stranded migrants saying trip from Italy would take too long

  • The vessel is currently off the coast of Italy, where far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has ordered his officials not to let them disembark
Topic |   European Union
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:42am, 19 Aug, 2019

Migrants are evacuated from the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini reluctantly agrees to let 27 minors off migrant ship

  • Minister bowed to pressure on Saturday after initially refusing to allow anyone to leave the ship
Topic |   Italy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:37am, 18 Aug, 2019

