Jack Letts, a former A-level student, from Oxford. Photo: Handout
Europe

UK strips citizenship from dual national ‘Jihadi Jack’, angering Canada

  • Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says country ‘is disappointed that the UK has taken this unilateral action to offload their responsibilities’
  • Letts was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and is languishing in jail there, despite saying in a media interview earlier this year he would like to return to Britain
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:36am, 19 Aug, 2019

Jack Letts, a former A-level student, from Oxford. Photo: Handout
Britain’s HMS Montrose escorts the Stena Important and the Sea Ploeg vessels in the Gulf. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

UK joins US mission to protect ships in Gulf after taunts from Iran

  • UK will supply two Royal Navy ships in the Gulf alongside two US warships
  • France and Germany have previously indicated they would refuse to join any US-led mission
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:07pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Britain's HMS Montrose escorts the Stena Important and the Sea Ploeg vessels in the Gulf. Photo: AFP
