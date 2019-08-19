Jack Letts, a former A-level student, from Oxford. Photo: Handout
UK strips citizenship from dual national ‘Jihadi Jack’, angering Canada
- Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says country ‘is disappointed that the UK has taken this unilateral action to offload their responsibilities’
- Letts was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and is languishing in jail there, despite saying in a media interview earlier this year he would like to return to Britain
Britain’s HMS Montrose escorts the Stena Important and the Sea Ploeg vessels in the Gulf. Photo: AFP
UK joins US mission to protect ships in Gulf after taunts from Iran
- UK will supply two Royal Navy ships in the Gulf alongside two US warships
- France and Germany have previously indicated they would refuse to join any US-led mission
