Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Photo: AFP
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen says Donald Trump’s idea of selling Greenland to US is ‘absurd’
- Trump confirmed to reporters on Sunday that he had recently discussed the possibility, though he said such a move was not an immediate priority
Icebergs float behind the town of Kulusuk in Greenland. Photo: AFP
Was China’s Arctic push behind Donald Trump’s wish to ‘buy’ Greenland?
- Greenland is gaining attention from global super powers including China due to its strategic location and its mineral resources
Icebergs float behind the town of Kulusuk in Greenland. Photo: AFP