A girl holds a sign protesting man-made climate change at the site of the former glacier ‘Okjokull’ in Iceland. Photo: AP
Iceland bids farewell to its first glacier lost to climate change, with hundreds more to follow
- A bronze plaque was mounted on a bare rock at the site of the former glacier in western Iceland to mark its passing – and serve as a warning
- The sub-arctic island loses about 11 billion tonnes of ice per year, and scientists fear all of its 400-plus glaciers will be gone by 2200
Topic | Iceland
A girl holds a sign protesting man-made climate change at the site of the former glacier ‘Okjokull’ in Iceland. Photo: AP
A technician checks a cannon spraying artificial snow at El Colorado ski centre in the Andes Mountains. Photo: AFP
Not so Chile: rising temperatures force country’s ski slopes to use fake snow
- Up to four metres of snow used to fall on the mountains that make up the Chilean Andes, but this year it has only snowed three times
- Snow melt is even more pronounced in the mountain range’s central zone because of pollution from the country’s capital
Topic | Americas
A technician checks a cannon spraying artificial snow at El Colorado ski centre in the Andes Mountains. Photo: AFP