A girl holds a sign protesting man-made climate change at the site of the former glacier ‘Okjokull’ in Iceland. Photo: AP
Europe

Iceland bids farewell to its first glacier lost to climate change, with hundreds more to follow

  • A bronze plaque was mounted on a bare rock at the site of the former glacier in western Iceland to mark its passing – and serve as a warning
  • The sub-arctic island loses about 11 billion tonnes of ice per year, and scientists fear all of its 400-plus glaciers will be gone by 2200
Topic |   Iceland
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:48am, 19 Aug, 2019

A girl holds a sign protesting man-made climate change at the site of the former glacier 'Okjokull' in Iceland. Photo: AP
A technician checks a cannon spraying artificial snow at El Colorado ski centre in the Andes Mountains. Photo: AFP
Americas

Not so Chile: rising temperatures force country’s ski slopes to use fake snow

  • Up to four metres of snow used to fall on the mountains that make up the Chilean Andes, but this year it has only snowed three times
  • Snow melt is even more pronounced in the mountain range’s central zone because of pollution from the country’s capital
Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:17pm, 16 Aug, 2019

A technician checks a cannon spraying artificial snow at El Colorado ski centre in the Andes Mountains. Photo: AFP
