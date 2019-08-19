Channels

About 13 per cent of Britain’s welders come from other countries in Europe. Photo: AP
Europe

Welder shortage threatens British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s nuclear energy ‘revival’ plans

  • The skilled workers have been in short supply for years, a strain that is likely to worsen as new nuclear projects are built
  • Especially because about 13 per cent of Britain’s welders come from other countries in the European Economic Area
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:08pm, 19 Aug, 2019

A tourist bus enters the Chernobyl exclusion zone on August 1. Photo: AFP
Europe

British scientists use grain from site of Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine to make ‘artisan’ vodka

  • A reactor explosion in 1986 left an area of 30 kilometres around the nuclear power plant declared unsafe for human habitation for 24,000 years
  • Now, grain from the exclusion zone is being made into ‘high-quality moonshine’ that could be mass produced to help the region’s recovery
Topic |   Ukraine
The Guardian

Updated: 9:29pm, 9 Aug, 2019

