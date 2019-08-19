Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

East Germans surprise Hungarian border guards and rush through a gate into Moerbisch, Austria in 1989. File photo: AP
Europe

How a picnic in Europe brought down Iron Curtain 30 years ago

  • Hungarian and German leaders commemorate 30th anniversary of the “pan-European Picnic’
  • 1989 event on the border of Austria and Hungary helped lead to the fall of the Berlin Wall
Topic |   European Union
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 8:55pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

East Germans surprise Hungarian border guards and rush through a gate into Moerbisch, Austria in 1989. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.