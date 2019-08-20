Channels

Policemen outside the eatery where a waiter was shot dead by a customer allegedly angry at having to wait for a sandwich, in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Europe

French waiter shot dead for making sandwich too slowly, witnesses say

  • Gunman allegedly lost his temper before shooting victim in shoulder with handgun at eatery on outskirts of Paris
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:47am, 20 Aug, 2019

Officers gather at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Philadelphia gunman surrenders after lengthy stand-off in which six cops were shot

  • Narcotics officers went to a house in the US city to deliver an arrest warrant, which led to shots being fired and a stand-off
  • Police commissioner says it’s ‘nothing short of a miracle’ that no officers were killed
Topic |   Americas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:11pm, 15 Aug, 2019

