French President Emmanuel Macron (right) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas in France on Monday. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron optimistic on Ukraine but clash over Syria
- Leaders also spar over crackdown on protesters in Moscow, with Putin saying he does not want ‘yellow vest’ situation in capital
- Rare visit to France by Russian leader comes just days ahead of G7 summit in Biarritz
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
People rallied against the exclusion of some city council candidates from Moscow's upcoming election. Photo: AP
One-man protests in Moscow as Russian opposition demands fair elections
- The protests were a far cry from the wave of rallies in which thousands took to the streets after opposition figures were banned from local elections
- Prosecutors have launched criminal cases against about a dozen protesters for ‘mass unrest’
Topic | Russia
