Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets Canadian producer David Furnish as British singer-songwriter Elton John speaks with Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Elton John blasts ‘relentless character assassination’ of Prince Harry and Meghan

  • He was responding to criticism over the royals’ holidays with three-month-old baby Archie to Spain and France, where they stayed at his villa
  • British media accused the couple of being hypocritical ‘eco warriors’ for flying on private jets while voicing environment and conservation concerns
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:03am, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets Canadian producer David Furnish as British singer-songwriter Elton John speaks with Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.