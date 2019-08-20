Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets Canadian producer David Furnish as British singer-songwriter Elton John speaks with Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Reuters
Elton John blasts ‘relentless character assassination’ of Prince Harry and Meghan
- He was responding to criticism over the royals’ holidays with three-month-old baby Archie to Spain and France, where they stayed at his villa
- British media accused the couple of being hypocritical ‘eco warriors’ for flying on private jets while voicing environment and conservation concerns
