A couple plays beach tennis in the clear waters of Sardinia. French tourists face jail for taking home Sardinian sand. Photo: Tim Pile
French tourists face six years in jail over claims they stole Sardinia’s treasured sand
- Vigilantes patrol the beaches and signposts clearly warn it is forbidden to take sand. But unaware of the seriousness of the offence, many tourists find the sand an irresistible keepsake
Topic | Italy
A couple plays beach tennis in the clear waters of Sardinia. French tourists face jail for taking home Sardinian sand. Photo: Tim Pile