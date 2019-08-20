Cooling towers of the Jaenschwalde lignite-fired power plant in Germany. Photo: Reuters
Wide implications for euro zone as US-China trade war, Brexit leave Germany on edge of recession
- Germany saw a 0.1 per cent drop in the April-to-June period, and it appears the slump is continuing, according to the country’s central bank
- Heavily dependent on exports, the central bank says the US-China trade conflict and Britain’s plan to leave the European Union have taken a toll
Topic | Germany
Cooling towers of the Jaenschwalde lignite-fired power plant in Germany. Photo: Reuters