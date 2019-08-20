US President Donald Trump said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were waiting for a final draft of a joint statement by G7 leaders when this iconic photograph was taken showing the two leaders in what appeared to be a confrontation. File photo: Jesco Denzel
G7 club braces for Donald Trump and big-time debut of ‘Britain’s Trump’ Boris Johnson
- G7 unity to be put to the test at weekend summit with Donald Trump against multilateralism
- UK PM Boris Johnson makes his debut on the global stage at summit in France
Topic | G7
US President Donald Trump said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were waiting for a final draft of a joint statement by G7 leaders when this iconic photograph was taken showing the two leaders in what appeared to be a confrontation. File photo: Jesco Denzel