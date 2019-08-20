Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate. Photo: AFP
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte resigns, launches blistering attack on deputy Matteo Salvini
- The political crisis has raised concerns about the Italian economy, whose debt ratio at 132 per cent of gross domestic product
Topic | Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate. Photo: AFP
Migrants are evacuated from the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat. Photo: AP Photo
Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini reluctantly agrees to let 27 minors off migrant ship
- Minister bowed to pressure on Saturday after initially refusing to allow anyone to leave the ship
Topic | Italy
Migrants are evacuated from the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat. Photo: AP Photo