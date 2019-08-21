Migrants from the Open Arms charity ship being rescued by a Spanish patrol boat after they threw themselves in the water to try and swim to the nearby Italian island of Lampedusa on Tuesday. Photo: Local Team via AFP
Italy orders Open Arms migrant ship evacuated over ‘explosive’ conditions
- Officials say health and hygiene situation on board had ‘reached worrisome levels’
- Announcement comes soon after Spanish government said it would send naval ship to recover asylum seekers and bring them back to Spain
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate. Photo: AFP
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte resigns, launches blistering attack on deputy Matteo Salvini
- The political crisis has raised concerns about the Italian economy, whose debt ratio is at 132 per cent of gross domestic product
