Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks at a press conference in Milan following the results of the European parliamentary elections in May. Photo: AFP
What next for Italy? PM Giuseppe Conte’s resignation deepens political crisis as Matteo Salvini seeks premiership
- Interior minister was hoping to force new elections by pulling plug on government coalition, but his political gamble could backfire
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate. Photo: AFP
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte resigns, launches blistering attack on deputy Matteo Salvini
- The political crisis has raised concerns about the Italian economy, whose debt ratio is at 132 per cent of gross domestic product
