A man and his daughter wear face masks to protest themselves from air pollution in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Air pollution linked to mental health problems in children, new study says
- The study by researchers in the US and Denmark found an increased risk of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and personality disorders, among others
- An increasing number of studies have found links between air pollution and conditions ranging from asthma to dementia and various types of cancer
Topic | Britain
A pregnant woman's belly. JAMA paediatrics, which published the study, issued an editor’s note that said the decision to publish was “not easy” and that it had been subject to additional scrutiny. Photo: Shutterstock
Controversial study links fluoride in tap water during pregnancy to lower IQ in infants
- Some experts question research’s methodology and conclusions, while others say results merit further investigation
- Fluoridated tap water has long been hailed for helping fight tooth cavities
Topic | Canada
