Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man and his daughter wear face masks to protest themselves from air pollution in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Europe

Air pollution linked to mental health problems in children, new study says

  • The study by researchers in the US and Denmark found an increased risk of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and personality disorders, among others
  • An increasing number of studies have found links between air pollution and conditions ranging from asthma to dementia and various types of cancer
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:45am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man and his daughter wear face masks to protest themselves from air pollution in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A pregnant woman's belly. JAMA paediatrics, which published the study, issued an editor’s note that said the decision to publish was “not easy” and that it had been subject to additional scrutiny. Photo: Shutterstock
United States & Canada

Controversial study links fluoride in tap water during pregnancy to lower IQ in infants

  • Some experts question research’s methodology and conclusions, while others say results merit further investigation
  • Fluoridated tap water has long been hailed for helping fight tooth cavities
Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:40pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pregnant woman's belly. JAMA paediatrics, which published the study, issued an editor’s note that said the decision to publish was “not easy” and that it had been subject to additional scrutiny. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.