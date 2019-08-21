Channels

A shopper holds a paper bag with a slogan promoting plastic-free packaging at a supermarket in London. Photo: AFP
Europe

British supermarkets start to embrace plastic-free ‘nude’ shopping

  • The country’s big supermarket chains have signed up to ‘The UK Plastics Pact’, whose tenets include eliminating all single-use packaging
  • About 810,000 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging – not including bags – are produced by Britain’s 10 largest grocery chains every year
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:31pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Rainwater samples collected across Colorado and analysed under a microscope contained a rainbow of plastic fibres. Photo: The Denver Post
United States & Canada

Scientist discovers plastic rain over America’s Rocky Mountains

  • Rainwater samples collected across the state of Colorado by a researcher for the US Geologic Survey were found to contain a rainbow of plastic fibres
  • The discovery is raising new questions about the amount of plastic waste permeating the air, water, and soil virtually everywhere on Earth
Topic |   United States
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:25pm, 13 Aug, 2019

