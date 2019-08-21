Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has bee lashing out at Donald Trump. File photo: The Washington Post
Europe

Inside Donald Trump’s feud with Anthony Scaramucci

  • There’s no strategy behind the attacks – but allies are piling on to win the president’s favour and private praise
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 5:44pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has bee lashing out at Donald Trump. File photo: The Washington Post
READ FULL ARTICLE
Then-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci in July 2017. Photo: Washington Post | Jabin Botsford
United States & Canada

Former Donald Trump loyalist Anthony Scaramucci turns on ‘nonsensical’ US president

  • Scaramucci was briefly employed as communications director in the Trump White House in July 2017, before resigning over an obscene phone call
  • He released a book supporting Trump last year, but has now compared him to a meltdown in a nuclear power plant
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:31am, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Then-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci in July 2017. Photo: Washington Post | Jabin Botsford
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.