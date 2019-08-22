Channels

SCMP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Angela Merkel gives Boris Johnson 30 days to find solution to avoid no-deal Brexit

  • German chancellor has face-to-face meeting with British PM as he makes first overseas visit to Berlin and Paris
  • Ultimatum made against backdrop of pessimism in EU as French and Irish officials see no-deal to be increasingly likely outcome
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian  

Updated: 4:46am, 22 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were waiting for a final draft of a joint statement by G7 leaders when this iconic photograph was taken showing the two leaders in what appeared to be a confrontation. File photo: Jesco Denzel
Europe

G7 club braces for Donald Trump and big-time debut of ‘Britain’s Trump’ Boris Johnson

  • G7 unity to be put to the test at weekend summit with Donald Trump against multilateralism
  • UK PM Boris Johnson makes his debut on the global stage at summit in France
Topic |   G7
Agencies  

Updated: 7:04pm, 20 Aug, 2019

