Samples of microplastics collected from the seas around Hong Kong last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Europe

Drinking microplastics is fine as far as we know, World Health Organisation says

  • It said people have inadvertently consumed microplastics and other particles found in the environment for decades without sign of harm
  • The report acknowledged, however, that more research is needed into the effects of consuming tiny particles of plastic on human health
Topic |   World Health Organisation
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:08am, 22 Aug, 2019

Samples of microplastics collected from the seas around Hong Kong last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Scientists carry boxes of ice cores drilled from the Canadian Arctic. Photo: Reuters
World

Microplastics discovered deep in Arctic ice, highlighting growing threat of plastic pollution

  • The discovery of tiny pieces of plastic in the remotest waters of the planet was described by a scientist as a ‘punch in the gut’
  • The UN estimates that 100 million tonnes of plastic has been dumped in the oceans to date
Topic |   Environment
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:11pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Scientists carry boxes of ice cores drilled from the Canadian Arctic. Photo: Reuters
