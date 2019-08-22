Samples of microplastics collected from the seas around Hong Kong last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Drinking microplastics is fine as far as we know, World Health Organisation says
- It said people have inadvertently consumed microplastics and other particles found in the environment for decades without sign of harm
- The report acknowledged, however, that more research is needed into the effects of consuming tiny particles of plastic on human health
Scientists carry boxes of ice cores drilled from the Canadian Arctic. Photo: Reuters
Microplastics discovered deep in Arctic ice, highlighting growing threat of plastic pollution
- The discovery of tiny pieces of plastic in the remotest waters of the planet was described by a scientist as a ‘punch in the gut’
- The UN estimates that 100 million tonnes of plastic has been dumped in the oceans to date
