French President Emmanuel Macron firmly told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that there was not enough time to negotiate a wholly new Brexit divorce deal. Photo: AP
Europe

‘I want a deal’: UK PM Johnson presses for new Brexit negotiations, but French leader Macron rules out major compromises

  • Boris Johnson tells Emmanuel Macron that he wanted a Brexit deal and believed it was still possible to reach one in time for the October 31 deadline
  • Meeting comes day after UK PM held talks with German chancellor in Berlin
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:31pm, 22 Aug, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron firmly told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that there was not enough time to negotiate a wholly new Brexit divorce deal. Photo: AP
Some 6,900 British businesses export goods to South Korea. File photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

UK and South Korea sign post-Brexit trade deal

  • Britain has been seeking to replicate EU-trade agreements with third countries ahead of its planned departure from the bloc
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:57pm, 22 Aug, 2019

Some 6,900 British businesses export goods to South Korea. File photo: Bloomberg
