Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to guests in the garden of Buckingham Palace in May 2016. Photo: AFP
Europe

Prince Andrew seen getting foot massage from young woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment, report says

  • US literary agent describes meeting ‘British guy in a suit’ and two ‘well-dressed Russian women’ in email to writer Evgeny Morozov
  • Prince Andrew previously said he was ‘appalled’ by reports of wealthy financier’s alleged sex crimes against underage girls
Topic |   Royalty
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:42am, 23 Aug, 2019

Virginia Giuffre (right) – previously Virginia Roberts – one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has testified that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London when she was 17. File photo: Handout
United States & Canada

Prince Andrew says ‘appalled’ by Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse claims after video emerges

  • Royal statement released after The Mail on Sunday obtained a 2010 video showing Prince Andrew inside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home waving goodbye to a young woman
  • Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month while being held on sex-trafficking charges
Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:28pm, 19 Aug, 2019

