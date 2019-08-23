Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to guests in the garden of Buckingham Palace in May 2016. Photo: AFP
Prince Andrew seen getting foot massage from young woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment, report says
- US literary agent describes meeting ‘British guy in a suit’ and two ‘well-dressed Russian women’ in email to writer Evgeny Morozov
- Prince Andrew previously said he was ‘appalled’ by reports of wealthy financier’s alleged sex crimes against underage girls
Virginia Giuffre (right) – previously Virginia Roberts – one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has testified that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London when she was 17. File photo: Handout
Prince Andrew says ‘appalled’ by Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse claims after video emerges
- Royal statement released after The Mail on Sunday obtained a 2010 video showing Prince Andrew inside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home waving goodbye to a young woman
- Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month while being held on sex-trafficking charges
