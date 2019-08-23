A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP
Hopes fade for a malaria-free world as UN eradication efforts stall
- The mosquito-borne disease still kills more than 400,000 people every year, many of whom are very young children in Sub-Saharan Africa
- But a lack of investment and political leadership is hampering eradication programmes, the World Health Organisation warns
Topic | Disease
A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP
Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA
Burundi malaria ‘epidemic’ rages as half the population infected
- UN said 5.7 million cases of malaria had been recorded in Burundi in 2019
- Tiny country of 11 million people has still not declared a national emergency
Topic | Africa
Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA