Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP
Europe

Hopes fade for a malaria-free world as UN eradication efforts stall

  • The mosquito-borne disease still kills more than 400,000 people every year, many of whom are very young children in Sub-Saharan Africa
  • But a lack of investment and political leadership is hampering eradication programmes, the World Health Organisation warns
Topic |   Disease
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:49am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA
Africa

Burundi malaria ‘epidemic’ rages as half the population infected

  • UN said 5.7 million cases of malaria had been recorded in Burundi in 2019
  • Tiny country of 11 million people has still not declared a national emergency
Topic |   Africa
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:12pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anopheles gambiae mosquitos, a vector for the malaria parasite, hang on a net at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) insect research facility in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.