How Instagram is helping drive wild otters to extinction
- Conservationists say the recent surge in social media hype around the creatures has sparked such a frenzied demand that it imperils entire species
- Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, currently meeting in Geneva, are pushing for a full international trade ban
The illegal trade in otters has increased ‘exponentially’ in recent years, experts warn. Photo: Shutterstock