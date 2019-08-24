A man walks his dog across from Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment in the 16th district in Paris on August 13. Photo: AP
France investigating whether Jeffrey Epstein and others took part in vast child sex-trafficking ring
- Inquiry will focus on crimes against French victims and perpetrators, and potential charges could include rape and sexual assault of minors
- Investigators are likely to be asking questions about French modelling tycoon Jean-Luc Brunel, a close friend of the late US financier
Topic | France
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to guests in the garden of Buckingham Palace in May 2016. Photo: AFP
Prince Andrew seen getting foot massage from young woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment, report says
- US literary agent describes meeting ‘British guy in a suit’ and two ‘well-dressed Russian women’ in email to writer Evgeny Morozov
- Prince Andrew previously said he was ‘appalled’ by reports of wealthy financier’s alleged sex crimes against underage girls
Topic | Royalty
