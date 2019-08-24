Tourists walk past a souvenir shop in downtown Barcelona, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA
Crime surge alarms Spanish tourism hotspot Barcelona
- Those injured by thieves in recent days include Afghanistan’s ambassador to Spain and a 91-year-old French woman who was pushed to the ground
- In June, a South Korean public servant who was visiting the city died from her injuries after being beaten up by muggers
The accused are escorted inside the building where the alleged crime took place in Benidorm, Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five French teens charged over gang rape of Norwegian woman in Spain
- The woman told police she and a friend had joined the men at a flat in Benidorm after meeting them on social media
- She said her friend later left the flat and she was left alone with the five men, whom she accused of raping her
