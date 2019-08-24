Channels

Tourists walk past a souvenir shop in downtown Barcelona, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA
Europe

Crime surge alarms Spanish tourism hotspot Barcelona

  • Those injured by thieves in recent days include Afghanistan’s ambassador to Spain and a 91-year-old French woman who was pushed to the ground
  • In June, a South Korean public servant who was visiting the city died from her injuries after being beaten up by muggers
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:42am, 24 Aug, 2019

Tourists walk past a souvenir shop in downtown Barcelona, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA
The accused are escorted inside the building where the alleged crime took place in Benidorm, Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Five French teens charged over gang rape of Norwegian woman in Spain

  • The woman told police she and a friend had joined the men at a flat in Benidorm after meeting them on social media
  • She said her friend later left the flat and she was left alone with the five men, whom she accused of raping her
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:24am, 10 Aug, 2019

The accused are escorted inside the building where the alleged crime took place in Benidorm, Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
