Prince Andrew. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Prince Andrew denies witnessing any inappropriate behaviour from Jeffrey Epstein in 2010
- The British royal is under heavy fire for his close ties with the convicted paedophile, who was found dead in his jail cell earlier this month
- The prince said it was a mistake to visit Epstein after his release from jail in 2010 following a sentence for procuring an underage girl for prostitution
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to guests in the garden of Buckingham Palace in May 2016. Photo: AFP
Prince Andrew seen getting foot massage from young woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment, report says
- US literary agent describes meeting ‘British guy in a suit’ and two ‘well-dressed Russian women’ in email to writer Evgeny Morozov
- Prince Andrew previously said he was ‘appalled’ by reports of wealthy financier’s alleged sex crimes against underage girls
