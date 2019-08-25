It is hoped companies such as Facebook will sign the charter. Photo: Reuters
France hopeful social media giants Facebook and Snapchat will still sign hate speech pledge after delay
- France says the charter aims to create a collective movement guaranteeing transparency and cooperation for the safe and positive use of the internet
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Biarritz for the G7 summit. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump lands in France for testing G7 summit
- The US president blew up last year’s summit by engaging in a bitter row with Canada’s prime minister and refusing to sign the traditional joint declaration
- His administration now stands even farther apart from its key allies on a number of issues, including climate change, Iran, Brexit and Brazil
