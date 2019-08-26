Demonstrator hold upside down portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest through the streets of Bayonne, France. Photo: AP Photo
Hundreds of anti-G7 activists stage protest march with ‘stolen’ portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron
- Demonstrators carried official portraits of the French leader upside down which had been taken down from town halls across the country over the last few months
G7 leaders pose for a family photo with invited guests during the summit in Biarritz. Photo: Pool via Reuters
G7 nations close to agreement on tackling devastating Amazon fires, French President Emmanuel Macron says
- Macron says the G7 countries were finalising a possible deal on ‘technical and financial help’ as hundreds of fires continue to rage through rainforest
