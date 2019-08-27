Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photo: Reuters
Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is still ‘substantial disagreement’ over Brexit deal, as EU leaders toughen stance

  • In his first news conference since becoming prime minister, Johnson reiterated that Britain would not be required to transfer US$48 billion owed to the EU
Topic |   Brexit
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 8:11am, 27 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump described Boris Johnson as ‘the right man’ to deliver Brexit, as the pair met for a breakfast meeting at the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

What’s for breakfast at G7? Donald Trump dishes out praise for ‘fantastic’ UK PM Boris Johnson

  • Boris Johnson turns on the charm in first meeting as leader with US President Donald Trump
  • It marked a stark difference from Johnson’s earlier opinions on Trump, whom he once called a man of ‘stupefying ignorance’
Topic |   G7
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Aug, 2019

