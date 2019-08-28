Opposition figures labelled British PM Boris Johnson’s announcement as the act of a ‘tin pot dictator’. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson to suspend parliament until October 14, infuriating anti-Brexit MPs
- The announcement means MPs will have just two weeks to try and thwart Johnson’s no-deal plans before Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31
- Opposition figures labelled the extension of parliamentary recess for conference season ‘scandalous’, an ‘outrage’ and the act of a ‘tin pot dictator’
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a hard hat on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘Bags of time’ left to renegotiate Brexit with EU, claims Britain’s Boris Johnson with less than two months to go
- With just 84 days to go until the UK’s scheduled departure from the bloc, the prime minister says further negotiation and compromise are possible
- His European counterparts disagree, however, and are unwilling to reopen the withdrawal agreement as a messy no-deal Brexit looms
