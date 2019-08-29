Head of the M5S Five start political movement, outgoing Italy’s Labour and Industry Minister and deputy PM Luigi Di Maio. Photo: AFP
Rival Italian parties M5S and PD to form new coalition government, staving off elections and ending ‘the craziest crisis ever’
- Five Star said the coalition would be led by outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte
Topic | Italy
Head of the M5S Five start political movement, outgoing Italy’s Labour and Industry Minister and deputy PM Luigi Di Maio. Photo: AFP
Ties with China have warmed while Giuseppe Conte (right) has been Italy’s prime minister. Photo: EPA-EFE
Could Giuseppe Conte’s exit be the end of Italy’s closer ties with China?
- Italian prime minister fostered warmer relations with Beijing but his resignation could give a boost to the League party led by China critic Matteo Salvini
Topic | Italy
Ties with China have warmed while Giuseppe Conte (right) has been Italy’s prime minister. Photo: EPA-EFE