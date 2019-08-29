Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Head of the M5S Five start political movement, outgoing Italy’s Labour and Industry Minister and deputy PM Luigi Di Maio. Photo: AFP
Europe

Rival Italian parties M5S and PD to form new coalition government, staving off elections and ending ‘the craziest crisis ever’

  • Five Star said the coalition would be led by outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:08am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Head of the M5S Five start political movement, outgoing Italy’s Labour and Industry Minister and deputy PM Luigi Di Maio. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ties with China have warmed while Giuseppe Conte (right) has been Italy’s prime minister. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Could Giuseppe Conte’s exit be the end of Italy’s closer ties with China?

  • Italian prime minister fostered warmer relations with Beijing but his resignation could give a boost to the League party led by China critic Matteo Salvini
Topic |   Italy
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 2:12pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ties with China have warmed while Giuseppe Conte (right) has been Italy’s prime minister. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.