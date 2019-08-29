Channels

Irkut’s chief designer and first deputy director Oleg Demchenko named Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia as target markets for the MC-21. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Can Russia’s new MC-21 passenger jet challenge the Airbus A320 and Boeing’s 737?

  • The MC-21 can carry up to 211 passengers and is designed for the mass-market travel industry
  • Russia has its hopes set on competing with the Airbus and Boeing
Topic |   Aviation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:55am, 29 Aug, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Vladimir Putin pitches Su-57 stealth jets to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid rift with US

  • President Erdogan’s visit to Russia follows US decision to suspend Turkey’s ability to buy and help build F-35 stealth warplane
  • Putin and Erdogan have strengthened economic and military ties as relations between Turkey and the US, its Nato ally, have strained
Topic |   Turkey
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:00am, 28 Aug, 2019

