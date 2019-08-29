Irkut’s chief designer and first deputy director Oleg Demchenko named Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia as target markets for the MC-21. Photo: Reuters
Can Russia’s new MC-21 passenger jet challenge the Airbus A320 and Boeing’s 737?
- The MC-21 can carry up to 211 passengers and is designed for the mass-market travel industry
- Russia has its hopes set on competing with the Airbus and Boeing
Topic | Aviation
Irkut’s chief designer and first deputy director Oleg Demchenko named Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia as target markets for the MC-21. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Russia’s Vladimir Putin pitches Su-57 stealth jets to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid rift with US
- President Erdogan’s visit to Russia follows US decision to suspend Turkey’s ability to buy and help build F-35 stealth warplane
- Putin and Erdogan have strengthened economic and military ties as relations between Turkey and the US, its Nato ally, have strained
Topic | Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP