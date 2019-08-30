A drone flies in the foreground as a plane prepares to land at Heathrow Airport. Photo: AP
UK climate activists plan drone protest to halt expansion of Heathrow airport
- ‘Heathrow Pause’ says it will fly drones inside an exclusion zone surrounding Europe’s busiest airport starting September 13
- The group said it would meet with the police and airport authorities in London on Friday to discuss their plan
Passengers leave an aircraft at the newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai in October 2013. Photo: AP
Dubai halts work on mega-airport project as Gulf economies stumble
- Construction activity at Al Maktoum airport has been halted and finances for expansion frozen until further notice
- The completion date for the first phase of the airport had already been pushed back five years to 2030 in October
