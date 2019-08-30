Channels

A drone flies in the foreground as a plane prepares to land at Heathrow Airport. Photo: AP
Europe

UK climate activists plan drone protest to halt expansion of Heathrow airport

  • ‘Heathrow Pause’ says it will fly drones inside an exclusion zone surrounding Europe’s busiest airport starting September 13
  • The group said it would meet with the police and airport authorities in London on Friday to discuss their plan
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:40pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Passengers leave an aircraft at the newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai in October 2013. Photo: AP
Middle East

Dubai halts work on mega-airport project as Gulf economies stumble

  • Construction activity at Al Maktoum airport has been halted and finances for expansion frozen until further notice
  • The completion date for the first phase of the airport had already been pushed back five years to 2030 in October
Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:35pm, 30 Aug, 2019

