British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Europe

MPs trying to block no-deal Brexit make it more likely, Boris Johnson says

  • ‘If we stop the UK from leaving on October 31, it will do lasting damage to people’s trust in politics,’ the PM said
  • Opposition MPs and some Conservative lawmakers have said they want to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:34pm, 30 Aug, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Boris Johnson’s move to suspend British parliament survives first court challenge

  • Johnson’s plan has sparked outrage with many opponents as the country moves ever closer to a no-deal Brexit
  • Former PM John Major has said he will seek to join the London legal action
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:31pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP Photo
