British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
MPs trying to block no-deal Brexit make it more likely, Boris Johnson says
- ‘If we stop the UK from leaving on October 31, it will do lasting damage to people’s trust in politics,’ the PM said
- Opposition MPs and some Conservative lawmakers have said they want to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit
Boris Johnson’s move to suspend British parliament survives first court challenge
- Johnson’s plan has sparked outrage with many opponents as the country moves ever closer to a no-deal Brexit
- Former PM John Major has said he will seek to join the London legal action
