Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti Brexit protesters outside Downing Street in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Thousands in UK protest against Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament ahead of Brexit deadline

  • Crowds have gathered across Britain to protest against the prime minister’s suspension of parliament, with some saying it threatens democracy
  • Johnson has pledged to take Britain out of the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:25pm, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti Brexit protesters outside Downing Street in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Opposition figures labelled British PM Boris Johnson’s announcement as the act of a ‘tin pot dictator’. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK PM Boris Johnson sparks outrage at no-deal Brexit ploy

  • UK PM moves to suspend Parliament, giving his political opponents even less time to block a chaotic no-deal Brexit
  • Opposition figures labelled move ‘scandalous’, an ‘outrage’ and the act of a ‘tin pot dictator’
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:36am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Opposition figures labelled British PM Boris Johnson’s announcement as the act of a ‘tin pot dictator’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.