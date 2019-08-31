Anti Brexit protesters outside Downing Street in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands in UK protest against Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament ahead of Brexit deadline
- Crowds have gathered across Britain to protest against the prime minister’s suspension of parliament, with some saying it threatens democracy
- Johnson has pledged to take Britain out of the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal
Opposition figures labelled British PM Boris Johnson’s announcement as the act of a ‘tin pot dictator’. Photo: AFP
UK PM Boris Johnson sparks outrage at no-deal Brexit ploy
- UK PM moves to suspend Parliament, giving his political opponents even less time to block a chaotic no-deal Brexit
- Opposition figures labelled move ‘scandalous’, an ‘outrage’ and the act of a ‘tin pot dictator’
