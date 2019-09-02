Channels

Demonstrators wave European Union flags outside Downing Street during a protest against the suspension of parliament on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Britain begins decisive week of Brexit reckoning

  • By Friday, British PM Boris Johnson could have emerged triumphant, as the man with whom the EU is forced to negotiate if it wants to avoid no deal
  • Or it could end with him being humiliated at the hands of his own party and the UK facing its third general election in the space of four years
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:18pm, 2 Sep, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Europe

MPs trying to block no-deal Brexit make it more likely, Boris Johnson says

  • ‘If we stop the UK from leaving on October 31, it will do lasting damage to people’s trust in politics,’ the PM said
  • Opposition MPs and some Conservative lawmakers have said they want to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:34pm, 30 Aug, 2019

