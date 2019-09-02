Demonstrators wave European Union flags outside Downing Street during a protest against the suspension of parliament on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain begins decisive week of Brexit reckoning
- By Friday, British PM Boris Johnson could have emerged triumphant, as the man with whom the EU is forced to negotiate if it wants to avoid no deal
- Or it could end with him being humiliated at the hands of his own party and the UK facing its third general election in the space of four years
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
MPs trying to block no-deal Brexit make it more likely, Boris Johnson says
- ‘If we stop the UK from leaving on October 31, it will do lasting damage to people’s trust in politics,’ the PM said
- Opposition MPs and some Conservative lawmakers have said they want to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit
