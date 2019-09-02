Supporters of the far right in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, carry German flags during a rally. Photo: AFP
Germany’s far-right on the rise, finishing strong second in state elections
- Alternative for Germany took around a quarter of the vote on Sunday, reflecting its establishment as a major political force
- It remains uncertain whether Chancellor Angela Merkel’s struggling coalition can survive until the next national election, due in 2021
People attend a rally with the slogan #unteilbar (indivisible) in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Germans march against racism, Islamophobia as far-right party AfD expected to make gains in state polls
- Under the banner reading ‘indivisible’, a coalition of artists, unionists and politicians gathered to urge voters to reject exclusion
- The state of Saxony is a stronghold of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, which is projected to make huge gains in state elections
