Refugees and migrants wait to be transferred from overcrowded Lesbos to mainland Greece on Monday. Photo: EPA
Hundreds of migrants moved from ‘hell’ of overcrowded Greek island
- The island of Lesbos has been sheltering nearly 11,000 people – four times its capacity – with almost 100 more arriving every day from Turkey
Migrants, part of a group of 356 rescued by the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking rescue ship. Photo: AFP
Iraqi migrant drowns off Belgian coast while trying to swim to the UK
- Body of the 48-year-old was discovered on Friday near the seaside resort of Zeebrugge
